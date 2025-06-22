Kuberaa scored a rare second-day growth for a South Indian film yesterday, grossing Rs. 17.75 crore approx on Saturday. With this, the two-day total for the Dhanush starrer stands at Rs. 34.75 crore at the Indian box office. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.20 million (Rs. 19 crore) approx overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 53.75 crore. The film is on track to gross close to Rs. 80 crore globally during its three-day weekend.

The Telugu version is leading from the front, with not only better collections but also a better trend. In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 11 crore on Saturday, up from Rs. 10 crore on Friday, with both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana posting gains, the latter witnessing an almost 20 per cent surge. It is extremely rare for films to see growth in the Telugu states on the second day, especially coming off a double-digit opening day, making it all the more impressive.

Tamil Nadu is relatively underperforming, with both collections being low and the trend remaining flat from the first day. While there was hope for a better Saturday considering the pick in Friday night shows, it didn’t pan out, which now casts doubt on its ability to have any meaningful run in the state. Still, even here, the numbers are better than they looked just a few days ago.

Kuberaa has high costs involved, north of Rs. 125 crore. The film managed to make good recoveries from the non-theatrical rights, which had eased immediate pressure on theatrical. Now, with the box office also posting strong numbers, the film is set to be a HIT or better. This has been a terrible year for the Telugu box office, with a drought of releases since the two weeks of the Sankranti period in January. There were a couple of releases that did well at the medium level, but overall, the situation is grim. Kuberaa shall provide some relief, but a lot more is needed.

The Box Office Collections of Kuberaa are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 21.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 9.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.60 cr. Andhra Rs. 9.15 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 8.60 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.65 cr. INDIA Rs. 34.75 cr. North America USD 1,300,000 Rest of World USD 900,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,200,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 53.75 cr.

