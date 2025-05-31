Box Office: Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning posts better weekday legs than predecessor with USD 4.3M Thursday business

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is holding steady at the domestic box office, displaying stronger weekday legs than its predecessor. On Thursday, the film collected USD 4.3 million, marking just a 10.4 percent drop from Wednesday's earnings. With this, the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise hit a domestic cume of USD 95 million and is set to cross the USD 100 million milestone by the end of Friday viewings in America.

The film’s Thursday figure is notably higher than Dead Reckoning Part One, which grossed USD 3.4 million on its second Thursday with a 27.3 percent drop. Despite facing fierce competition from a major summer juggernaut and having fewer screenings due to its runtime and theater count, the lowest since Ghost Protocol, The Final Reckoning continues to perform robustly. Cruise’s enduring star power and the film’s strong word of mouth have significantly helped maintain its momentum.

The Final Reckoning also joined the ranks of the top Memorial Day Wednesday grossers of all time, trailing just Solo: A Star Wars Story (USD 4.4M) and ahead of several high-profile titles like Fast & Furious 6 and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The film is the direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) and continues Ethan Hunt’s fight against the Entity, a rogue AI threatening global stability. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also contributed to the screenplay by Erik Jenderson, the movie stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

After delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming resumed in 2024 and wrapped in November. With a staggering budget estimated between USD 300 and USD 400 million, The Final Reckoning ranks among the most expensive films ever made. It premiered in Tokyo on May 5, screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and was released theatrically worldwide on May 23.

So far, the film has earned USD 227.1 million globally and is the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025. With decent weekday holds and positive audience reception, The Final Reckoning hopes to extend its box office dominance well into the summer.

