F1 Day 23 India Box Office: Brad Pitt's film grows by 65 percent on 4th Saturday despite Saiyaara wave; Nets an exceptional Rs 2.50 crore

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others is the biggest success story among Hollywood movies in India this year. F1's opening day multiplier is a mindboggling 14 times after 23 days and by the end of its run, it can be even 16 or 17 times, given the excellent collections that the film is still registering after 3 weeks, that too with new local competition every week.

F1 Grows By 65 Percent On 4th Saturday To Add Rs 2.50 Crore Net; Remains Unaffected By Saiyaara

F1 collected Rs 1.50 crore on 4th Friday, actually growing by 25 percent from 3rd Thursday. The movie registered a 65 percent growth on Saturday to collect Rs 2.50 crore net. The total collections of the film stand at Rs 76.50 crore net after 23 days and by the end of day 24, it will be flirting with Rs 80 crore net.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of F1 In India Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore Week 2 Rs 24.50 crore Week 3 Rs 13.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 76.50 crore net in 23 days

F1 Has Enjoyed The Best World Of Mouth For A Hollywood Film In A Long Time

F1 opened to modest Rs 5.50 crore net including few early screenings. For it to reach this far is a testament of how strong the movie's word of mouth is. What's most surprising is that close to Rs 15 crore net of the film has come after it lost its IMAX exclusivity to Superman, and there's obviously a lot more to come. If all goes well, it can hit Rs 90 crore net too. And there's no reason not to believe it won't go well since the movie has been defying every trade prediction with a hold that not many films get to see. There is an outside chance that it may cross Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in the country, and that would be insane because the opening of F1 was practically a third of the former.

F1 Is Kosinski And Pitt's Highest India Grosser

F1 is the highest grossing Kosinski and Pitt film in India. The fact that both F1 is Kosinski and Pitt's highest Indian grosser when they literally have higher global grossers shows how much the Indian market for Hollywood films has grown.

