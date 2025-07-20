9 PICS: Priyanka Chopra flaunts her bold bikini looks and beachside glam, locks lips with Nick Jonas on a vacay

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 43rd birthday. On the occasion, the actress went on a secret beach vacation with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The global icon, who was recently seen in Heads of State, has been serving bikini goals in her holiday pictures and the actress' latest Instagram post says it all.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her bikini looks on her beach vacay

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her 43rd birthday celebration. The collection also features glimpses of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress sported six bikini looks on her special day and she looks oh-so-stunning in them.

The first picture shows PeeCee chilling at the beach in a purple dress against the backdrop of the sea. We can also see bonefire at the back. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen kissing Nick Jonas while looking at the camera. A picture shows PeeCee riding a swing in an off-white bikini and black sunglasses. Nick and Malti are also enjoying there.

The 43-year-old star also wore a black swimsuit while channelling her inner water baby in blue waters. A glimpse shows PeeCee posing in a blue and white patterned bikini. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The Heads of State actress also wore yellow, red, and white bikinis on her beach vacation. We also see Priyanka posing for a picture in an orange dress on a yacht.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra says she is 'winning at life'

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra expressed that she is grateful and that the actress is 'winning at life'. PeeCee also thanked her well-wishers for showering love on her birthday.

"Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' marriage and more

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer, Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple had two ceremonies including the traditional Hindu wedding and Christian wedding. Their marriage was held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka will soon return to the Indian cinema. She has two movies lined up including SSMB29 and Krrish 4.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra rings in 43rd birthday with 'greatest gifts' husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie: PICS