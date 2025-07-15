Advance Booking Box Office: Saiyaara aims to take biggest opening for a newcomer film; Begins to show momentum in pre-sales

The Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara is all set to hit the big screen this Friday, and the advance bookings opened at limited centres from Monday evening without any official announcement. To everyone’s surprise, the response to the pre-sales of Saiyaara has been outstanding to say the least. As on Tuesday Morning at 10.30 AM, the launch pad of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has sold 4500 tickets in PVRInox alone, with Cinepolis yet to take the tickets live on sale.

For a debutant film, these are phenomenal numbers, suggesting something special to happen on the coming Friday. Interestingly, the film is showing movement at non-national chains and single screens to, as early as 4 days before the release. Saiyaara has sold 115 tickets for Friday in Sanjay Cineplex (Motihari) and 150 tickets at Roopbani Cinemas (Purnia), which is indicative of the interest in mass belts too. Prasads (Hyderabad) opened counters on Monday morning, and the YRF-produced romantic saga has sold over 1000 tickets in less than 24 hours for the opening day alone.

Seeing the initial response, YRF is also fast-tracking the start of pre-sales, and is going wide in terms of release, as the film has shown a potential of a strong start already. The biggest opening day for a debutant film is by Dhadak (Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar) at Rs 8.50 crore, and given the early signs, Saiyaara will be looking to top that by a margin, as there is a good chance for it to go beyond the double-digit mark.

Saiyaara is turning out to be a true-blue surprise package of the year, and if early trends in advance booking is anything to go by, the film is slated to be a big hit on arrival. Mohit Suri’s brand of cinema has an audience, as all his films have overperformed on the opening day – be it Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain, Malang, or Ek Villain Returns – and Saiyaara too is looking to join the bandwagon. The title track has worked at the grass-root level, which is bringing in the youth, and young mass on board the film on the first day.

While there is an opening day-only offer running on BookMyShow and District, early indicators suggest the film didn’t necessarily need it. The music and trailer have generated genuine intrigue, and audiences seem eager to consume an intense love story. The offer appears to be a move by the makers to derisk the film in a post-pandemic market dominated by event and franchise-driven content, encouraging audiences to sample something new. But make no mistake — based on the early traction, the audience was already inclined to turn up on merit.

If things go well, Aditya Chopra might just deliver two stars the industry has been waiting for.

