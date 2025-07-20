Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah’s The Defects release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT, what to expect, cast, more

K-drama fans, brace yourselves for a dark and gripping new series. The Defects is set to hit screens on July 21, 2025. It’ll bring a chilling story of survival, twisted ideologies, and a powerful fight for justice.

Based on a popular webtoon, the drama blends psychological tension with high-stakes revenge. The show is already gaining attention for its unique storyline and the casting of Dex. He’s the breakout star of Single’s Inferno and is now making his scripted acting debut.

Advertisement

The Defects release schedule: When & where to watch

The Defects is scheduled to air every Monday and Tuesday on ENA at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). It will follow a tightly packed 8-episode run, concluding on August 12. Each hour-long episode will also be available on streaming platforms TVING and Kocowa for both domestic and global viewers.

Full broadcast schedule:

Episode 1 – July 21

Episode 2 – July 22

Episode 3 – July 28

Episode 4 – July 29

Episode 5 – August 4

Episode 6 – August 5

Episode 7 – August 11

Episode 8 – August 12

What's The Defects all about?

At the heart of the series is Kim Se Hee (played by Yum Jung Ah). She's the chief director of a prestigious hospital and a philanthropist known for her charity foundation. But behind her angelic public image lies a horrifying secret. She's the mastermind behind an underground illegal adoption ring, operated in part by Jung Hyeon (played by Dex).

Kim Se Hee believes only children with "superior genes" deserve to live and thrive. When adopted children don't meet expectations, they're returned. And when they're returned, they're eliminated; murdered to erase any evidence of the operation.

Advertisement

Among those discarded was Kim Ah Hyeon (played by Won Jin Ah), a child who miraculously survived the organization's brutality. Now grown, she leads the defective children in a rebellion against their tormentors. She's determined to take down Kim Se Hee and expose the truth.

Meet The Defects cast

Alongside Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, and Dex, the drama also features a strong supporting cast. Choi Young Joon plays Woo Tae Sik, and Lee Na Eun takes on the role of So Mi. Meanwhile, Oh Seung Jun appears as Seok Su, and Byun Jun Seo plays Gyu Tae.

With its bold plot, emotional stakes, and timely themes, The Defects is shaping up to be one of 2025's must-watch K-dramas. Whether you're here for the intense performances or curious about Dex's acting chops, mark your calendars! This one's not to be missed.

ALSO READ: Lee Naeun to return with major role in The Defects: Everything to know about Won Jin Ah starrer and APRIL disbandment