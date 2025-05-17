Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise's ambitious actioner can get tiring but it rewards the patient with an INSANE finale

Plot

Mission:Impossible - The Final Reckoning follows the story of IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as he races to destroy the Entity, a rogue AI that has the potential to create nuclear chaos. Hiding in London with the key, Ethan reunites with his team Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Grace (Hayley Atwell) to find the device holding the Entity’s code that is hidden in a sunken Russian submarine in the Arctic. They’re up against Gabriel (Esai Morales), the Entity’s human ally, and a bunch of people fancying global destruction. The mission takes them from London, to the Arctic and finally to Africa. Each and every past choice of Ethan has led him to the crossroads of saving the human race.

Can Ethan save the world or does he die saving it? Watch Mission:Impossible - The Final Reckoning

What Works for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise pushes action to insane new heights, performing stunts like hanging off a plane, to going to the deepest depths of the ocean. The last 30 minutes are pure adrenaline, with the jaw-dropping aerial chase, and the perfectly synced parallely running sequences. The visuals are stunning and you get your money's worth by the way the film's action is shot. A few funny moments here and there, either involving Ethan and Grace or Benji and Paris lighten the mood. The cast’s chemistry feels real, and the emotional weight of Ethan’s final mission hits hard. By the end, the Entity’s terrifying power sinks in, making the stakes feel massive. Director Christopher McQuarrie deserves props for pulling off a film of this magnitude.

What Doesn’t Work for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The film starts slow, with a talky first half that drags and feels heavy. There’s a 30-minute chunk where the story loses its grip, leaving you restless. Early on in the film, the Entity’s threat doesn't really hit you. It is towards the end that you feel the tension. The underwater submarine scene, while bold, doesn’t pack the thrill you’d expect. Flashbacks to past missions feel like overkill, reminding you of Ethan’s history in a way that slows things down. Also, the background music at times feels too loud. Having said that, it elevates a few scenes as well. Lastly, you’ve got to buy into the wild plot. Those rooting for logic and luck may find a lot of scenes hard to believe.

Performances in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is electric as Ethan. He mixes grit and charm while risking it all at the age of 62. His passion to deliver an adrenaline-filled theatre experience is truly heartening as a cinema lover. Hayley Atwell sparkles as Grace. Her chemistry with Tom Cruise is electrifying. Simon Pegg is a total delight as Benji. Ving Rhames is wonderful as Luther. Pom Klementieff sizzles as Paris. Esai Morales as Gabriel is wickedly good. Every other performer in the film makes their presence aptly felt.

Final Verdict of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a wild, thrilling ride that may get tiring, but it soars when it counts. Its slow start and uneven pace are bumps, but the jaw-dropping finale and gorgeous visuals make up for it. Tom Cruise's passion to entertain viewers makes this film a must watch for all the hardcore film-lovers, despite the movie's shortcomings.

You can watch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at a theatre near you (in India), now. It releases in North America on 23rd of May, 2025.

