Did Vikrant Massey exit Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 over his role ‘lacking depth’? Details inside

Don 3 has become the topic of discussion ever since it was announced. Earlier, the film received a major setback when the leading lady, Kiara Advani, stepped out due to her pregnancy. And now the makers are reportedly dealing with yet another trauma.

As per the latest reports, Vikrant Massey, who was supposed to play the main antagonist in the film, has also left the project.

Why did Vikrant Massey quit Don 3?

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant Massey is no longer a part of Don 3. It is said that the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan star found his role in the highly anticipated film lacking depth, which is why he took this drastic step. He was expected to bring a new level of intensity to the project, but it looks like the makers are in a fix now.

It is said that Vikrant’s character was going to be a ‘suave, smooth-talking scamster’ who was to undergo a massive makeover. He would have had high-octane action sequences opposite Ranveer Singh, but this unexpected move has left Farhan in a jiffy.

Who will replace Vikrant Massey in Don 3?

The makers have already begun scouting for a new face who would do justice to this complex character. The buzz is that makers have approached top names, including Vijay Deverakonda and Aditya Roy Kapur, to play the antagonist and fill in Vikrant Massey’s shoes. Unfortunately, none of these actors has confirmed anything yet.

As per a source close to the project, the makers have no doubt that Vikrant would have been phenomenal in this role, but they are certain that another actor of this calibre, too, would do justice.

If the reports are to be believed, then Farhan Akhtar’s film is all set to go on the floors in January 2026. So, technically, there isn’t much time for the Don 3 team to finalise on the antagonist. We can only wait and watch till the makers announce the final names. Till then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

