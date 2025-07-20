BTS becomes 1st artist in world to surpass 30 million subscribers on Weverse, here’s how Jin ‘bragged’ about it

BTS continues to prove why they are considered global icons. The K-pop powerhouse has officially become the first artist in the world to surpass 30 million subscribers on Weverse. It’s the global fan communication platform. This achievement underscores the group’s unparalleled presence in the digital fandom landscape.

BTS sets record with 30 million Weverse subscribers

Advertisement

On July 20, HYBE announced that BTS’ official community on Weverse has crossed the 30 million mark. It set a new all-time record since the platform’s launch in June 2019. Weverse enables artists to connect directly with fans worldwide through real-time chats, exclusive content, video updates, ticket sales, and merchandise.

Currently available in 245 countries and regions, Weverse recorded 10 million monthly active users in Q1 2025 alone. Several Korean and international artists, including Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, as well as various K-pop groups, also utilize the platform. However, no other act has amassed a fanbase of this magnitude.

While 30 million subscribers is a record in itself, it also stands as a symbol of BTS’ enduring connection with fans. From their 2013 debut to their upcoming 2026 return, BTS has built a relationship that goes far beyond music. Through platforms like Weverse, they’ve cultivated a space where global fans feel seen, heard, and appreciated.

Jin’s witty Weverse post delights fans amid BTS’ 30M milestone

Advertisement

As the announcement made headlines, BTS member Jin joined in on the celebration by leaving a short but humorous post on Weverse. “I was told to post something brag-worthy, so here it is,” Jin wrote, referring to the historic milestone in his typical witty style.

The message quickly went viral among fans. Many jokingly say this is precisely the kind of response they expected from Jin.

All eyes on BTS’ spring 2026 comeback

With all seven members now discharged from military duties, BTS is currently working on their next album. It’s set for release in spring 2026. The upcoming project marks their first full-group release since 2022. It is expected to be one of the year’s biggest global music events.

The comeback follows a period of solo activities by each member, who explored individual music and variety projects during their military enlistments. Now, as they regroup, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the new album, concept, and tracklist.

Advertisement

BTS drops first live album Permission To Dance On Stage

Adding to the buzz, BTS released their first-ever live album, Permission To Dance On Stage, on July 18, 2025. The album captures performances from their post-pandemic tour, including stops in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas between 2021 and 2022.

The release has brought a wave of nostalgia for ARMY. Many recall the energy and emotional connection felt during those long-awaited concerts. The live album serves as both a gift and a reminder of BTS’ impact on stage.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin, Jin lead July 2025 Boy Group Member rankings with G-Dragon, Cha Eun Woo close behind: Check out Top 30