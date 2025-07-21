Hari Hara Veera Mallu North America Premiere Advance Booking Update: Pawan Kalyan starrer crosses USD 350k with 3 days to go

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, and others, is all set for a grand worldwide release on 25th July, 2025. The advance bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu have commenced all across. While the India bookings so far look promising, the North America premiere advance bookings leave a lot left to be desired.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Crosses USD 350k In North America Premiere Pre-Sales, 3 Days Out

Pawan Kalyan has been among the biggest Tollywood stars in North America. His films have set major benchmarks in the region over the years. Hari Hara Veera Mallu was expected to be doing the same but it sadly isn't. With just 3 days to the North America premieres, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has registered an advance booking of around USD 350k at the time of this article. The total ticket sales so far are just over 12,000. A major spike in the bookings is expected after the grand pre-release event that the Power Star will be gracing this evening.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Aims To Cross The USD 1 Million Mark Before The Start Of Day 2

Even if there is a major spike in the bookings after the event, the premiere collections are expected to be under a million dollars. It is with the day one numbers that the pan-India biggie will grace the million dollar club.

Pawan's Box Office Market Has Stagnated If North America Pre-Sales Are Anything To Go By

Pawan Kalyan's North America market value used to be USD 2 - 3 million before the pandemic and the market should have doubled by now, as is the case with all the Telugu films in general. Since that has not happened, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will first aim to cross the actor's highest grosser in the region, Bheemla Naayak, which collected little under USD 2.5 million, before it aims bigger. Obviously, USD 2.5 million doesn't mean much since Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the actor's most expensive film and the business should be in sync with it.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu In Theatres From 25th July, 2025

We shall get all our answers on 25th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

