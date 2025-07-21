Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 41st Birthday With ‘Favorite People’, Here’s Who All From Kardashian-Jenner Clan Attended

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday with a Care Bear-themed party, as she was joined by her friends and family. The Kardashian star shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram with sisters Kim and Kourtney in attendance.

In the pictures shared by the Good American founder, she posed for the camera with her best friend, Malika Haqq, and her children, Tatum and True. The Kardashians’ mom, Kris Jenner, also showed up at the party, as she clicked a selfie with her birthday girl.

Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian turned a year older while in Venice, along with her sisters, to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

The media personality was dressed casually in a white printed t-shirt and light pink shorts. In the carousel post, the mom of two posed in front of the Care Bears and held hands with daughter True, as the young one too smiled at the camera.

In some of the other pictures, the businesswoman clicked selfies with her pals, who were all dressed in the theme of pink and white.

Khloe also shared a picture with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, who kept it casual in black and blue ensembles, respectively.

In the caption, Kardashian wrote, "My favorite kind of party with all my favorite people. Thank you @carebears." In the comments, Kris Jenner went on to add, "Love a good Care Bear party!!! This really takes me back. I think I had one of these for you 35 years ago."

The decor for the party included pastel colors, and a hot pink balloon hung by the poolside. The lettered balloon also read, "Happy Birthday Mommy."

Meanwhile, Khloe, along with her sisters, made a lavish appearance at the extravagant wedding of the billionaire and Lauren Sanchez.