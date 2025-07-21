BLACKPINK's Jisoo named Outstanding Asian Star for Newtopia at 20th Seoul International Drama Awards, fans react

The Seoul International Drama Awards is an annual award ceremony that honors television drama production from around the world, for their invaluable contribution in the field. The official event of the 2025 edition will take place in 2.5 months. Ahead of that, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Outstanding Asian Star award. The news sparked a wave of congratulations from fans on social media.

Advertisement

Jisoo wins Outstanding Asian Star title at the 20th Seoul International Drama Awards

BLACKPINK member Jisoo bagged the honor of Outstanding Asian Star title at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 with 38.28% votes. She did it for her role as the female lead Kang Yeong Ju in Coupang Play's Newtopia. She won praises for doing a decent job at her second-ever acting project, given the challenging genre of zombie apocalypse.

Notably, this is Jisoo's first major award as an actress, following the accolade for Hallyu Drama Award (Outstanding Korean Actress) at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards. She bagged the title for her debut role in the 2021-2022 JTBC drama Snowdrop.

Check out fan reactions to Jisoo's Outstanding Asian Star award win

Fans felt that Jisoo deserved the Outstanding Asian Star award and congratulated her on the achievement. They also expressed pride in being a part of the fandom that supported Jisoo through votes, leading to her title win. Some hoped that the Earthquake singer would be able to attend the event in-person and collect the prize herself as there aren't any group schedules of BLACKPINK on that date so far.

Advertisement

The concern stems from previous instances of Jisoo missing important events relating to her acting career. The latest one was her absence at Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's production briefing session.

20th Seoul International Drama Awards: When and where to watch

The award show will be held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at KBS Hall in Seoul. It will be broadcasted live on SBS TV and YouTube. Following the ceremony, public events will take place at Banpo Hangang Park and Songpa Naru Park from October 3 to 4.

ALSO READ: Jisoo cast in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet due to BLACKPINK fame? Director says 'Needed someone...