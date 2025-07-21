Will Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par release on OTT? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has completed one month of successful run in cinemas and is currently in its 5th week at the box office. While the movie has already emerged a Clean Hit with a smashing box office collections of Rs 160 crore in 31 days, a major section of the audience is eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

However, one must know that Sitaare Zameen Par will not come on any streaming platform. As Aamir Khan has himself confirmed multiple times, his upcoming films will be exclusive to cinemas only. The actor is steadfast in his decision, and is in no mood to sell his digital rights to any OTT platform despite receiving hefty offers from the streaming services.

Though the RS Prasanna directorial is likely to finish its theatrical run around Rs 165 crore net in a couple of weeks, Sitaare Zameen Par will still not arrive on any online platform for at least 6 months.

Will Sitaare Zameen Par release on YouTube?

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, Aamir Khan is planning to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube with Pay-Per-View model and that too, after 6 months of its theatrical release. Though the actor is yet to decide where he will release Sitaare Zameen Par post-theatrical, he is definitely inclined towards YouTube, which has the widest reach among all the other online platforms.

The Dangal actor and producer is known to revolutionize the market as he has gone against the tide with this latest release, which turned out to be a gutsy move. Interestingly, this strategy will not remain only for Sitaare Zameen Par but will be applicable to all the upcoming Aamir Khan ventures.

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and a bunch of real-life specially-challenged individuals, the sports-drama is expected to wind its theatrical run between the lifetime earnings of Raid 2 and Housefull 5. For the uninitiated, the Ajay Devgn movie had collected Rs 165 crore net in India, while the comedy sequel starring Akshay Kumar ended its entire run at Rs 167 crore net.

