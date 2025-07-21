Box Office: F1 set to emerge as a blockbuster in India, Brad Pitt starrer amazes Rs 80 crore in 24 days

F1, starring Brad Pitt in the lead, continues to storm the box office in India. The sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, won hearts in India and proved to be a big success.

F1 adds Rs 7.50 crore to the tally in 4th weekend despite Saiyaara wave

After storming over Rs 34.50 in its opening week, F1 entered the Rs 50 crore mark in the second weekend and wrapped its second week by collecting Rs 24.50 crore. Furthermore, it garnered another Rs 13.50 crore in the third week, bringing the three-week cumulative total to Rs 72.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

The Brad Pitt-starrer entered its fourth weekend by collecting Rs 1.50 crore on Friday and recorded a significant jump of over 100% on Saturday and Sunday. The movie added Rs 3 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, concluding the weekend with a net collection of Rs 7.50 crore.

The total cume of F1 crossed Rs 80 crore net in India by the end of its 4th weekend. One must note that the Hollywood movie faced a major Hindi release, Saiyaara in its 4th weekend. Despite Saiyaara's blockbuster debut, F1 held its ground and recorded a solid figure.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of F1 Are As Under:

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore Week 2 Rs 24.50 crore Week 3 Rs 13.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 3.00 crore 4th Sunday Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 80 crore net in 24 days

Will F1 hit the Rs 100 crore mark in India?

Based on the trends, F1 is expected to continue gaining traction for a couple of weeks. However, its pace will slow down with the arrival of Fantastic Four: First Steps next weekend. The movie had the chance of hitting Rs 100 crore at the box office, but now the figure looks a little challenging to achieve. It will be interesting to see where the sports drama will end its theatrical run in India.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World: Rebirth hits USD 600 million globally, Scarlett Johansson starrer racing towards USD 800 million at worldwide box office