Who is Mohit Suri's wife? Meet Uditaa Goswami, sister-in-law of Alia Bhatt and known for her bold movies with Emraan Hashmi

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has been gaining a lot of attention for his latest release, Saiyaara. Suri has made his comeback on the big screens after three years. On the personal front, the director is married to Uditaa Goswami. Here's all you should know about Mohit Suri's wife Uditaa including her connection with Alia Bhatt and more.

Who is Uditaa Goswami? Her married life and connection with the Bhatt family

Uditaa Goswami is a former actress and wife of Saiyaara director Mohit Suri. As per her Instagram bio, she is also a DJ. The couple dated for some time and tied the knot in 2013. They often share pictures of each other on social media. Uditaa and Mohit have two children. While they welcomed their daughter, Devi in 2015, their son, Karrma was born in 2018.

Uditaa is a part of the Bhatt family in Bollywood. She is a sister-in-law of Mukesh Bhatt's daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Emraan Hashmi is her brother-in-law.

All about Uditaa Goswami's career: Modelling, music video and Bollywood debut

Born in Dehradun, Uditaa Goswami studied at Cambrian Hall and D.A.V. Public School. She started her career as a model and later ventured into films. She also appeared in a remix music video, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, co-starring actor Upen Patel.

She worked in Bollywood from the early 2000s to 2012 and made her debut with Pooja Bhatt's first directorial, Paap (2003) alongside John Abraham.

Uditaa Goswami's collaboration with Emraan Hashmi

Uditaa Goswami is known for her on-screen boldness with Emraan Hashmi. She first collaborated with Hashmi in Zeher (2005). Their sizzling chemistry in Agar Tum Mil Jao, the famous track from Zeher is still cherished by music lovers. She then worked with him in Aksar a year later. Her song, Jhalak Dikhla Ja from the 2006 erotic thriller went insanely popular back then.

Apart from this, Uditaa Goswami also worked in movies like Aggar, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Fox, Chase, Rokkk, and Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai. She last worked in Diary of a Butterfly in 2012. Uditaa has been absent from movies for more than a decade.

