EXCLUSIVE: Silambarasan TR offers monetary aid to late stuntman Mohan Raj's family

In an unfortunate turn of events, a very tragic car accident took stuntman Mohan Raj's life while shooting for an intense action scene on a movie set. The film shoot where this incident took place was Vettuvam, which was directed by Pa. Ranjith.

The accident took place while doing a complicated car stunt and sent the film community into shock and grief. Mohan Raj was highly regarded for his fearless approach and dedicated service for many years.

Silambarasan TR's gesture towards Mohan Raj's family

After the incident, what moved many hearts was the unexpected and humane response of actor Silambarasan TR. Although he is not a part of the movie, Silambarasan came forward on his own and offered monetary aid to Mohan Raj's family, handing over a cheque to help them in this tragic hour.

This news came to light through an interview with Stunt Silva master, who emotionally recalled Silambarasan's kind act. He also highlighted how such gestures are not new from Silambarasan, who is known for his silent charitable efforts, often choosing to stay away from the spotlight when helping those in need.

This gracious act has been widely appreciated throughout the industry. Celebrities, fans, and particularly stunt artists have rallied around Silambarasan to admire his empathy and kindness. His act speaks volumes about his regard for each contributor towards cinema, both on and off screen.

During days when such kindness is a rarity, Silambarasan's gesture serves as a testament that real character sparkles in times of silence and grief.

What happened on the set that led to stuntman Raju's accident?

A video had surfaced on the internet that showed exactly how the accident involving stuntman Raju occurred. We could see that the camera team actively shot a scene on an open ground. The car in which the late stuntman was present came in full speed, climbed an elevated plank, and flew in the air. After falling on the ground, it toppled twice.

This appeared normal to the team as it must be a part of how the scene looks; hence, no one rushed immediately. Later, on realising something major had happened, the team sprang into action.

