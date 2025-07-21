Top Mohit Suri Films Box Office of All Time: Saiyaara to emerge his biggest by surpassing Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain

Mohit Suri is one of the talented filmmakers in the Hindi cinema. He started his career as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt in his films like Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Footpath. Suri made his directorial debut with Zeher in 2005. The Saiyaara director has helmed 14 movies in his career. Let's take a look at top Mohit Suri's movies of all time and how they have performed over the years.

Advertisement

Saiyaara all set to become Mohit Suri's highest grosser of all time

1. SAIYAARA

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara will emerge as Mohit Suri's highest grosser of all time. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romantic drama is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club today. It is expected to collect in the range of Rs 101 crore to Rs 102 crore in four days of its release. Saiyaara is Suri's first directorial to do so.

Saiyaara has already surpassed Aashiqui 2 in its opening weekend. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer will now cross Mohit Suri's directorial, Ek Villain. Saiyaara is already a super blockbuster.

2. EK VILLAIN

Ek Villain fetched Rs 97.5 crore net business during its release. The 2014 movie was a superhit. It starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor as the main leads.

3. AASHIQUI 2

Headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Aashiqui 2 was released in 2013. It earned a lifetime net business of Rs 78.75 crore in its theatrical run. The 2013 musical romantic drama turned out to be a blockbuster.

Advertisement

S No. Movies Year of Release India Net Collections Verdicts 1 Saiyaara 2025 Rs 101 crore (expected in 4 days) Super Blockbuster 2 Ek Villain 2014 Rs 97.5 crore Super Hit 3 Aashiqui 2 2013 Rs 78.75 crore Blockbuster 4 Malang 2020 Rs 58 crore Below Average 5 Half Girlfriend 2017 Rs 52.25 crore Below Average 6 Murder 2 2011 Rs 48 crore Super Hit 7 Ek Villain Returns 2022 Rs 40 crore Flop 8 Hamari Adhoori Kahani 2015 Rs 33 crore Flop 9 Raaz: The Mystery Continues 2009 Rs 25.5 crore Semi-Hit 10 Crook 2010 Rs 10.5 crore Flop 11 Awarapan 2007 Rs 7.75 crore Disaster 12 Kalyug 2005 Rs 7.25 crore Semi-Hit 13 Zeher 2005 Rs 7.25 crore Average 14 Woh Lamhe 2006 Rs 6.75 crore Flop

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Saiyaara goes MENTAL on Monday; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has a shot at Rs 18 crore on day 4