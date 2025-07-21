Saiyaara OTT release: Here's where you can watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer after its thriving theatrical run

Saiyaara has been drawing attention across the nation since its release in theaters. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut as leads. While the cinema halls are packed, many cinephiles are awaiting its OTT release. Here's where you can watch Ahaan and Aneet's latest release on OTT after its thriving theatrical run.

Saiyaara is likely to release on Netflix

According to a new report by Financial Express, Saiyaara is likely to be premiered on Netflix. Reportedly, Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. While there is no official confirmation on its release date, Saiyaara is expected to arrive on the OTT platform eight weeks after its successful theatrical run.

Quoting other media reports, it further shared that the OTT premiere of Mohit Suri's latest release will happen around late September or early October. The makers are yet to announce their OTT release details.

All you need to know about Saiyaara and its box office performance

Saiyaara has received positive reception from the audience. Fans are appreciating Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's performances in the latest release and its emotional storyline packed with melodious soundtrack. The musical romantic drama was released on July 18, 2025.

As far as its box office performance is concerned, Saiyaara had an excellent opening on Friday. Mohit Suri's film is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its theatrical release.

Saiyaara has already surpassed his 2013 film, Aashiqui 2 and will now beat Ek Villain (2014) as well. The latest release will soon emerge as Suri's highest grosser of all time.

Mohit Suri makes a comeback after three years

Saiyaara marks Mohit Suri's comeback as a director after three years. The director last helmed the 2022 film, Ek Villain Returns. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, owned by Aditya Chopra.

Suri has also directed films like Zeher, Kalyug, Malang, Hamari Adhoori Kahani, Awarapan, Half Girlfriend, and Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

