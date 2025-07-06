Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 30: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Love Island USA Season 7 continues to deliver plenty of drama and surprises as the Islanders get closer to the final recoupling. For fans wondering when they can catch the next episode, Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 30 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT.

The new episode will stream on Peacock, just like the rest of the season. Viewers can tune in live or catch up later if they miss the broadcast. With more twists expected, this is one episode fans will not want to skip.

Current islander pairings and surprises

Episode 30 is expected to pick up where the previous episode left off. Some couples seem solid while others remain unsure. Chelley and Ace are one of the strongest couples at the moment. Meanwhile, Nic and Cierra’s pairing came as a shock to many viewers.

In the last episode, Olandria lost Taylor to Clarke, leaving her single for now. On the other hand, Zak is now trying to pursue Amaya, who recently started exploring her connection with Bryan.

Here’s what fans are saying about Zak and Amaya

Zak and Amaya’s connection has sparked debate among fans. Some viewers think Zak is not being genuine. In a Reddit thread titled 'Episode 28,' one fan wrote, “Zak is soooooo fake with Amaya he saw that America loves her and now wants to suck up to her. Boy byeeeeeeee.”

Another user shared, “He’s literally the jumpiest guy I know. He always seems to be in defense mode. I don’t think I’ve seen him have a nice conversation once.” However, not everyone is convinced Zak will win Amaya over. One fan commented, “Seems like our Amaya ain’t fallin’ for that trap.”

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

What to expect next on Love Island USA Season 7

Fans are eager to see whether Amaya will choose Zak or continue building her bond with Bryan. As the season heads toward the finale, Islanders are under pressure to secure their final partners.

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 30 will likely show more recoupling drama and intense conversations as connections get tested. Viewers can expect emotional chats, unexpected moves, and perhaps a few break-ups.

