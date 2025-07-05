Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Kiss During 4th of July Party, Get Slammed Over Double Standards for Fireworks in India and NY

On July 4, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas shared a brief but affectionate kiss under the dazzling fireworks display, but cheers quickly gave way to jeers when fans recalled Chopra’s previous campaigns against Diwali firecrackers in India.

In an Instagram Story clip, Chopra smiled as Jonas planted a kiss on her cheek while crowds cheered at a Los Angeles celebration. Moments later, netizens questioned why the global star now revels in American pyrotechnics after urging Indians to curb pollution.

Fourth of July kiss

At an open-air venue in Los Angeles, Chopra and Jonas joined a festive crowd for the U.S. Independence Day show. As fireworks exploded overhead, the actress was seen in a brown jacket beside the singer, who wore a festive red and denim ensemble.

Then Jonas bent in for a quick smooch, prompting Chopra to caption her clip, “Happy 4th of July to all celebrating.” The pair’s public display of affection underscored their relaxed approach to the holiday but also served as the flashpoint for an immediate online debate.

Fans call out the pollution double standard

Within hours, followers reminded the former Miss World of her 2018 plea to skip Diwali crackers—“Please meri saans ko berok rakhiye. Diwali pe patakho ko skip kijiye (Please let me breathe freely. Skip firecrackers this Diwali),” she had requested, as per New18.

Comments flooded in: “Pollution lectures only on Diwali?” and “Aur didi air pollution? (And sister, what about air pollution?)” They also cited her 2019 tweet about Delhi’s smog during The White Tiger shoot. Critics argued she’s silent about the environmental impact when fireworks light up U.S. skies.

Despite the backlash, Chopra has not publicly addressed the contradiction. As discussions around celebrity responsibility and cultural context raged online, many observers noted that her stance brings out a broader debate over environmental advocacy versus personal celebration.

