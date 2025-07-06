Did Zayn Malik Face Discrimination While in One Direction? New Lyrics Spark Diss Rumors Against Former Teammates

Zayn Malik exited the boy group One Direction on March 25, 2015. Ever since the news dropped, there have been questions about the reason leading up to his walking out, and it seems that the star is finally ready to talk about it. In a new snippet of his upcoming track Fuschia Sea, the soloist shared the full lyrics of his song to his 53.4 million followers on Instagram.

One particular lyric reading, "Cause i worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the asian," is catching attention for its implications. The singer's direct mentions of being in a 'white band,' especially since he hasn't been in any other teams since, and getting 'laughed at' for being 'asian, ' are earning wild reactions.

Malik added how the bombshell news created a big impact on the legacy of the team, also hinting at his Asian roots. "Left a blue mark on a white flag. Then used blood for the painting. If my grandad could go back, lad, there's a fat chance of a backhand."

The new update from Zayn Malik has left fans of the group stunned, as it reveals a new side to the apparent dispute between him and Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles, who were left behind to deal with the sheer stardom. As One Direction rose to fame, the fallout within the team became more visible to onlookers; however, no one expected him to leave the team.

X users shared their take on the lyric, saying, "zayn malik deserves the BIGGEST apology from the world like RIGHT NOW". Another stated, "YES Zayn Malik speak up. I think these few lines have more words, more artistry than one direction's whole discography."

The following lyrics affirmed that the song was about his own life, including his relationship with Gigi Hadid and the birth of their daughter, Khai. He spoke about feeling ashamed of those around him and the uncertainty he experienced since leaving the team, being an 'outsider.' He insinuated that it was all just games for the makers of the team, and the members soon followed.

"Just a young man with his own kid and a wife now, in a new land. I know he dreamed hard, cause they're my dreams, and I grabbed hard with these two hands. As one flame can be turned to another, I never felt shame like mufasa, my brother. If it's all just a game or a class, then I shudder."

There have been rumors of the team reuniting following Liam Payne's passing, but no concrete plans have been confirmed so far.

