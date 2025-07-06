Mel B and Rory McPhee Marry After 6 Years of Dating: All We Know About Iconic Spot for Exchanging Vows in London

Singer Mel B and her hairstylist beau, Rory McPhee's London wedding was no joke as the couple took their vows inside the historic Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral. The spot is famous for being the marriage spot for the Royals, where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles tied the knot back in 1981.

According to a People's report, the couple was able to do so because the bride was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor by Prince William.

Previously, the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge spoke about how rare it was to hold the ceremony at the coveted spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She mentioned having to be 'special' and getting permission to do so following her MBE honor in 2022.

Furthermore, she was accompanied by her three daughters —Phoenix, Angel Iris, and Madison —who are between the ages of 13 and 26. They are all from three different relationships and have become her bridesmaids, alongside friends and family.

Mel B's Dress for Nuptials with Rory McPhee

It is known that the singer and actor turned to Josephine Scott for a custom ivory gown for the main ceremony. However, she later wore Justin Alexander, deciding to change. She dropped an Instagram update soon after the event, sharing a couple's photo with her new husband alongside the date of their wedding, 05.07.25, and a heart emoji.

Spice Baby Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, and model Daisy Lowe were among the many well-known attendees at the ceremony. Other Spice Girls, including Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham, were noticeably absent from the wedding.

It is known that Rory McPhee first met Mel B on the sets of The Masked Singer and decided to propose in 2022 after dating for 3 years. Her previous two divorces had led the singer to swear off another marriage, but the hairstylist changed her views.

