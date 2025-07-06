Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Bow: 5 Big Moments From Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show at Villa Park

Black Sabbath brought their iconic story full circle on Saturday, July 5, with a massive one-day concert called Back to the Beginning at Birmingham’s Villa Park. The show, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, marked the legendary band’s final performance in their hometown, where heavy metal was born.

Over 45,000 fans filled the home ground of Aston Villa F.C. to celebrate Black Sabbath’s last stand. According to Billboard, the event, which donated all proceeds to charities like Birmingham Children’s Hospital, honored the band’s influence and gave fans one final chance to see the original lineup together.

Below are five standout moments from Black Sabbath’s farewell show:

Mastodon set the tone with 'Supernaut'

American heavyweights Mastodon opened the show with a powerful cover of Black Sabbath’s Supernaut. Drummer Brann Dailor stepped up for lead vocals and delivered a performance that stayed true to Ozzy’s raw energy. The finale featured members of Gojira and Tool adding extra percussion, setting the mood for a day full of collaborations and tributes.

Lamb of God light up Villa Park

Lamb of God brought intense energy with their groove metal hits. Frontman Randy Blythe worked the crowd into a frenzy, creating huge mosh pits. “Thank you to the four Sabbath members for inventing metal,” Blythe told the crowd before throwing his shoes into the audience, leaving fans roaring.

Nuno Bettencourt’s moving moment with Yungblud

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt spent more time on stage than any other performer, appearing in various supergroup sets. He teamed up with Sleep Token’s drummer II and Yungblud for a heartfelt cover of Sabbath’s Changes. Sharon Osbourne was seen in tears during the song, which felt deeply personal due to its connection to Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne’s version.

Metallica deliver heavy hits

Metallica kept the energy high with their set, opening with Hole in the Sky before moving into classics like Creeping Death and Master of Puppets. The band showed no signs of slowing down, with Robert Trujillo’s signature moves and Lars Ulrich’s powerful drumming giving Villa Park an electrifying jolt.

Ozzy’s final words and Sabbath’s last songs

Sitting on an ornate chair with a giant bat above him, Ozzy Osbourne told fans, “I’ve been laid up for six f—ing years, you have no idea how much this means to me.” He powered through five solo hits, with his voice as strong as ever. The show closed with Sabbath’s original four playing War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and ending on Paranoid. Geezer Butler’s bass lines stood out, reminding everyone why Sabbath remains the backbone of heavy metal.

