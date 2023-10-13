‘I flew back every single weekend’: When John Krasinski opened up about flying 6,000 miles to see wife Emily Blunt when she was shooting for USD 349 million film

In 2018, John Krasinski talked to PEOPLE about flying to London every weekend to see his wife and two daughters in London when Blunt was shooting for Marry Poppins Returns, which grossed USD 349,537,494 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. At this time Krasinski was shooting for Jack Ryan in Montreal. Montreal to London is about 6,000 Miles away.

John Krasinski on flying 6,000 miles to see Emily Blunt

John Krasinski talked about how he would never miss an opportunity to be with his family. Even when living 6,000 miles away from his wife and children, he made it a point to fly back to them every single weekend. He said, “Family for me, it’s a non-negotiable thing. So if I’m honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them, and I flew back every single weekend.” Krasinski continued with humor “Emily was shooting a little indie movie called Mary Poppins.”

John Krasinski on family

During his time shooting Jack Ryan, John Krasinski was based in Montreal, Canada while Emily Blunt and their two daughters were in London. Despite the distance, Krasinski made sure to see the family often. Krasinski explained that he always wanted their base to be with their mother. He said, “So they were with her, and we always set up a base, and I always want the base to be with their mom, and I’ll do the flight time.” He continued, “I think that there’s nothing you can complain about in this business, you know what I mean? We are all so lucky to be doing what we’re doing. If there’s one thing that’s a bummer, it’s that you spend time away from your kids. But guess what, a lot of people spend time away from their kids. So for me, I think we’re all living in a fantasy camp. So I’m not going to be the first one to complain.”

