Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande feud: What happened between the two?

American actress and singer Victoria Justice has spoken up about rumours of a feud between her popstar Ariana Grande. Continue reading to know more about what the long-time and alleged feud is about as well as what the 30-year-old said about it.

What is the alleged feud between Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande?

Justice and Grande co-starred as Tori Vega and Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which was on air from 2010 to 2013 and revolved around high school students. Back in 2010, during a segment, Elizabeth Gillies praised Grande saying that the 29-year-old "literally sings everything." When Daniella Monet chimed in and told Gillies that she actually sings a lot too, Justice added, "I think we all sing."

Fans were quick to claim that Justice was jealous and the clip went viral, turning into a meme. Three years later, in February 2013, Grande wrote on her Ask.fm page, "The only reason Victorious ended is because 1 girl didn't want to do it. She chose to do a solo tour instead of a cast tour. If we had done a cast tour Nickelodeon would have ordered another season of Victorious while Sam & Cat filmed simultaneously but she chose otherwise."

"I'm sick of this bs," Grande reportedly concluded the post. Justice then tweeted, "Some people would throw some1 that they consider a friend under the bus just 2 make themselves look good. #StopBeingAPhony #IfTheyOnlyKnew." And though neither of them addressed each other in their statements, fans were quick to pick up on the underlying hints.

In June 2013, Grande told Seventeen that she was bullied by a former coworker. "I worked with someone who told me they'd never like me. But for some reason, I just felt like I needed her approval. So I started changing myself to please her. It made me stop being social and friendly. I was so unhappy," the Positions hitmaker said back then. Fans instantly assumed that Grande was talking about Justice but the singer cleared things out.

Grande released a statement saying, "My years filming Victorious were some of the happiest of my life and that cast is family to me. The stories I shared with Seventeen were actually reflective of a different work experience. Please don't send hate to anyone, it's undeserved and I would never want that." Justice later revealed that she got a private text from Grande before the controversial article was even published.

"She texted me privately and was like, 'Oh, my gosh. I am so sorry. You know how the media, like, twists words. I was not talking about you, obviously. I was talking about one of — someone on Broadway that I had worked with," she said.

What did Victoria Justice say about the feud with Ariana Grande?

In a recent E! News clip posted on Monday, April 17, Justice talked about the feud rumours and told the portal, "Ariana texted me, and we both were like, 'This is so stupid.' I think the biggest rumor is just like this whole narrative that was created of, like, me being jealous of her and us not being friends. I feel like it's this constant story of the media people wanting to pit people against each other and it's just so... not even relevant anymore now."

Justice added that she felt this whole thing was dumb and said that 10 years later "How is this even a story?" and then proceeded to call it stupid again. In other news, Justice recently released a song titled Last Man Standing on February 19, 2023.