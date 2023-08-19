Who is Scooter Braun? 6 things to know about Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift ex-manager

Scooter Braun is Justin Bieber's manager and the owner of Big Machine Records Label. He was also Taylor Swift's manager, but the duo parted ways in 2019. When Taylor Swift talks, the world tunes in. In 2019, after VIP chief Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records, the label on which Swift delivered her initial six collections, she composed an extensive Tumblr post in which she said the $300 million deal was a demonstration of perpetual, manipulative, and harassing behavior. She related it back to her fight with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The post caused an industry ruckus, with individuals in both Swift and Braun's camps hurrying to defend each other.

Braun has an incredibly long line-up of A-list clients, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato; the rundown really continues onward. Here’s everything you need to know about Scooter Braun.

Here are six things to know about Scooter Braun:

Where did Scooter Braun grow up?

Braun's parents, Ervin and Susan, raised Scooter (real name Scott) and his siblings Adam, Sam, Cornelio, and Liza in New York. In their ménage, sports like basketball, football, and swimming were given importance. He was also the president of his high school class at Greenwich High School.

What is Scooter Braun’s real name?

Scooter's parents named him Scott, and that is still what they call him. But mostly people know him as Scooter thanks to a balloon artist who was working at a birthday party he attended as a child. Braun revealed that he didn’t like or even wanted to be called Scooter.

Scooter Braun played basketball, which taught him professionalism

Basketball was especially important in Braun's early years. He said the game made him professional, as it helped him understand the real-world business values he believes he has because of it.

Which university did Scooter Braun go to?

According to Emory University, Braun hit the ground running when he got to Georgia. The council pupil promoted parties at clubs, not fraternities, around Atlanta. The events however attracted high-profile guests like Usher and Ludacris.

Scooter Braun introduced Justin Beiber to the world

Although he did not have immediate success with major labels, Bieber grew into one of the world's biggest pop stars. As legend has it, and as Braun told The New Yorker in 2012, he pitched Bieber to Usher and Justin Timberlake. Both men were interested in the youthful singer. It was over to Bieber, who chose to be guided by Usher.

Scooter Braun considers himself a pop consultant

While Bieber was the flagship star for his brand, Braun continued to bring his moxie to a long list of guests. Braun seems to have a hand in every pot in the music industry. Scooter Braun managed celebrities like Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Usher, Karlie Kloss, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, and Martin Garrix. The list really just keeps going.

