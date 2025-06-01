Who Was Devin Lee Harjes? Find Out as Daredevil Actor Tragically Passes Away at 41

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

In the tragic news piece today, Devin Lee Harjes, an actor who impressed audiences with his work, has sadly died at the age of 41, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. He famously starred in ventures like l, Manifest, and Broadwalk Empire.

The actor reportedly took his last breath at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. The publication mentioned that Harjes passed away on Tuesday from a disease after being diagnosed with Cancer. Harjes’s cancer diagnosis came forth in February, as per the outlet.

Devin Lee Harjes’ early life

Harjes was reportedly born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1983. Along with having a love for acting, he also developed a fondness for animals as he grew up around them.

The publication noted that in order to pursue his career in acting, Harjes studied in college and made a move to New York City. He started featuring in student films, off-Broadway shows, and Independent movies.

After his death, the actor is reportedly survived by his parents, Rosanne and Randy Harjes, his sister and her spouse, Trish Harjes and Justin Jelley, as well as his nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is also survived by his ex-wife, Shiva Shobhita, and his cat, Maude.

Devin Lee Harjes’ notable acting projects

The late star had an impressive career trajectory. Apart from appearing in Broadwalk Empire, Daredevil, and Manifest, Harjes also appeared in Gotham, The Forest is Red, and Boyz of Summer.

Additionally, the actor also contributed his acting skills in Orange is the New Black, FBI, Blue Bloods, When the Shadow Falls, Surprise Surprise, Mr. Conovy, Rebel in the Rye, and Elementary.

Most recently, Harjes captivated the audience by featuring as Peter Baylor in Manifest’s season three.