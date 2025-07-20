Did Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos Make Guests Sign NDAs for 50 Million USD Wedding? Sara Foster Spills Beans

Sara Foster is giving fans a closer look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s USD 50 million wedding, revealing new details about the high-profile event that took place in Venice, Italy.

On the July 17 episode of her podcast The World’s First Podcast, the actress and daughter of David Foster spoke candidly about attending the star-studded wedding, which took place on June 27. Despite the global attention the wedding received, Foster said it wasn’t the over-the-top event many had assumed it would be.

Inside the surprisingly low-key wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Foster revealed that the ceremony, which spanned three days, was surprisingly low-key. “There’s nothing, it’s so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, protesters…it’s just not, it’s not what it was. It actually felt very intimate,” she told her sister and co-host Erin Foster.

The podcast host also made a surprising claim: “No one signed NDAs. No NDAs,” she said, confirming that Bezos and Sánchez didn’t require guests to sign non-disclosure agreements, even though it was one of the most high-profile weddings of the year.

Here’s what Sara Foster had to say about the backlash

Sara Foster admitted she was surprised by the online reaction after sharing a few photos from the wedding on Instagram. “Here’s the problem. You can’t say anything anymore without being attacked,” she shared. “I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn’t. It didn’t.”

Though she offered some behind-the-scenes insight, Sara refused to reveal the names of guests who went unphotographed. “I can’t. I mean, that’s, like, so lame. I’m not gonna do that. But it’s very interesting how many people went un-photographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup.”

The wedding attracted major celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Sydney Sweeney, Jerry Seinfeld, Orlando Bloom, Jessica Alba, Bill Gates, Brooks Nader, and Ivanka Trump. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, were also in attendance.

