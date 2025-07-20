Is David Beckham Going Bald? Ex-Footballer’s Buzz Cut Failure Leaves Internet in Splits, Including Wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham's new look is making headlines, but not for the right reasons. The football icon, known for his trendsetting hairstyles, ended up with a visible bald patch on his head after attempting to give himself a buzz cut at home. The 50-year-old former Manchester United and England star was reportedly 'fuming' when the head fell off his clippers mid-shave, leaving a large patch of bare skin.

The style mishap occurred as David Beckham attempted to revive his iconic shaved head, a look he first debuted during a 2000 match against Leicester City. Unfortunately, the result this time was less stylish and more uneven.

Victoria Beckham shares honest reaction

Victoria Beckham didn't hold back her thoughts. She recorded a video of her husband's haircut fail and shared it with her Instagram followers. In the clip, she tells him bluntly, "It does not look good." As Beckham turns to show her the damage, she adds, "I'm going to always be honest with you, it looks terrible."

With most of his hair already reduced to stubble, Beckham had little choice but to embrace the new look, bald patch and all.

Here’s why Beckham chose the buzz-cut again

Despite the mishap, Beckham has always had a soft spot for the buzz-cut. In a recent interview with close friend and former teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast, Beckham said, “I always like the skinhead. I always loved the skinhead, because it was easy and you didn’t have to do anything with it.”

The buzz-cut has been one of his signature styles over the years and was once seen as a bold fashion statement in the football world.

While the haircut gained attention, Beckham also marked his 50th birthday with a meaningful campaign. The former footballer launched a fundraising appeal in support of UNICEF, an organization he has worked with for 20 years as a Goodwill Ambassador.

In a video shared to Instagram, he said, “Next month, I turn 50. It’s a major milestone that has made me think about the opportunities I’ve had and the experiences that have shaped me.”

Beckham added, “As a father of four amazing children, I know how lucky my family is to be safe and have access to education and healthcare.” He encouraged fans to donate to his birthday fundraiser, saying, “Whatever you can give will make a difference to children’s lives. Every child deserves the chance to dream.”

The campaign focuses on helping girls impacted by violence, child marriage, and lack of education. Beckham said, “We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help.”

