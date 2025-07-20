Nick Jonas Loves to Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra in Intimate Update for Her 43rd Birthday: ‘Nothing Brings Me More Joy…’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a match made in cupid heaven, and they keep proving it over and over. As the Quantico actress rang in her 43rd birthday, wishes from all around the world, including her co-stars and industry friends, poured in. However, the most important of them all was yet to come. Soon, the Jonas Brothers member dropped a wish from their beach getaway, making all their fans aww in response.

Nick Jonas shared an update to his 35.1 million Instagram followers from his vacation with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. With a loved-up photo of the couple, he wrote, “Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.”

Dressed in a black shirt and black shorts, he hugged the actress from behind, while she wore a bright purple backless dress on her birthday. The couple seems to be away on an island, sharing photos in bikinis and Speedos as they chill under the sun.

Previously, the Five Years Later star shared a reel on his account, talking about how his life changed as she entered it. Priyanka Chopra could be seen running up to be caught in his arms as they giggled and kissed by the waters.

Another carousel of photos from the Barfi star showed them liplocked and tanning under the sun, enjoying a fun time with their kid. This husband loves celebrating his wife, and what more can we romance lovers ask for!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Marriage

After briefly dating, the couple made their relationship official and worked on not one but two wedding ceremonies, honoring both their cultures. A long fiesta, it featured days-long, extravagant festivities in Rajasthan, with guests from all around the world pouring in.

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy soon after and are now said to be settling down in New York City while balancing busy acting and singing careers. Meanwhile, Malti Marie has begun schooling and is said to be busier than her parents, attending a myriad of classes!

