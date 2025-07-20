Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Andy Byron Resigns as Astronomer CEO Post Kristina Cabot Viral Moment

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has officially stepped down after being caught on a kiss cam with co-worker Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in the Boston area. The video, which quickly went viral, sparked internal backlash and led to a formal investigation by the company.

A spokesperson for Astronomer confirmed Byron’s resignation in a statement to Page Six on Saturday, July 19: “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Advertisement

The company added, “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

Scandal followed Coldplay concert appearance

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were seen together on the stadium’s jumbotron Wednesday night. When they realized they were on the screen, their attempts to hide fueled speculation online. Coldplay’s Chris Martin even joked during the concert, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip quickly went viral, generating memes and online chatter. Even interim CEO Pete DeJoy acknowledged laughing at the viral reactions. However, Astronomer soon shifted tone, putting both Byron and Cabot on leave while launching a formal investigation.

Here’s what the company said about the video rumors

After the video circulated, many online speculated that a third woman seen beside Cabot was employee Alyssa Stoddard. But Astronomer shut down the rumors.

Advertisement

“Alyssa was not there. This is a rumor started on Twitter,” a company representative clarified. “There may be some similarities in the countenance of the person, but it’s not [Stoddard]. So [the rumor] is totally false based on misinformation.”

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, the company reiterated its stance: “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who recently removed his last name from her Facebook and deactivated her social media accounts amid the scandal.

Kristin Cabot, who works in HR at Astronomer, divorced Kenneth Thornby in 2022, according to court records. She is now believed to be married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum. Public records indicate that they co-own a home in New Hampshire and are frequently seen together in social media photos with two children. Kristin is seen wearing a wedding ring in recent posts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CEO Caught on Kiss Cam: Astronomer Launches Internal Probe into Andy Byron After Coldplay Scandal