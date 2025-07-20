The Last of Us Season 3 Release Update: Bella Ramsey Starrer Delayed More Than Expected, Here’s When It’ll Drop

HBO has officially confirmed that The Last of Us season 3 is scheduled to release in 2027. The update comes from HBO CEO Casey Bloys, who spoke to Variety about the show’s future. “The series is definitely planned for 2027,” Bloys said. This means fans are facing a wait of at least two years, and possibly closer to three, before the next chapter arrives on HBO Max.

This long gap is similar to the one between season 1 and season 2, which took about two and a half years. Given that season 2 premiered in 2025, season 3 may not arrive until late 2027.

Craig Mazin still finalizing the plan: one season or two?

Showrunner Craig Mazin is currently deciding whether to end the story in one extended season or split it into two. “Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season,” Bloys said. “It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.”

This uncertainty raises concerns about how the story will progress, especially considering major changes in the cast and behind-the-scenes leadership.

Here’s what’s changing in season 3

Season 3 will move forward without Pedro Pascal, who played Joel, and without co-creator Neil Druckmann, who has stepped back from the show to focus on his work at video game studio Naughty Dog.

Druckmann was heavily involved in the first two seasons, shaping the adaptation of the original game. “It was fantastic to have Neil involved,” Bloys told Variety. “But I believe he’s given us a good blueprint with the show. And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we’ll be in excellent shape.”

Still, some fans remain worried about Mazin handling the show solo. Season 2, which introduced new characters and storylines, received mixed reviews and has a significantly lower audience score than season 1 on Rotten Tomatoes, 37% compared to 86%.

One of the biggest concerns is how long fans will have to wait between storylines. Season 3 is expected to center on Abby, a character introduced briefly in season 2. If a fourth season happens, the wait to return to Ellie’s story could stretch even further, possibly another 2–3 years.

There are also questions about the cast’s involvement going forward. Isabela Merced, who played a major role in season 2, was notably left out of Emmy nominations, raising concerns about how future seasons will handle character focus.

