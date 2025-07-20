Where is Taylor Swift? Songstress Runs to Family For Support as Boyfriend Travis Kelce Goes Solo in LA

Travis Kelce was recently seen taking a quiet solo drive through Los Angeles while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, continues to support her father, Scott Swift, who is recovering from a major heart surgery. The NFL tight end’s low-key outing comes at a time of emotional intensity for the Swift family.

Scott Swift underwent a life-saving quintuple heart bypass over a month ago, following a routine checkup that revealed a serious issue. “The doctor found something and everything happened so fast. But they took care of it,” a source told Daily Mail. His recovery has been described as 'fantastic,' with Taylor, her brother Austin, and their mother Andrea staying close by throughout the process.

Travis Kelce's support behind the scenes

Although Travis Kelce wasn’t seen by Taylor Swift’s side publicly during this time, sources close to the couple say he’s been quietly supporting her behind the scenes. “This was their first crisis together and Travis was doing everything right. If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable,” a source revealed.

Insiders also shared that Kelce made sure Taylor was eating by ordering meals for her and even checked in personally with her father after surgery. In a touching gesture that shows how close he has become with her family, Travis was reportedly added to the Swift family’s group chat.

Here’s what Kelce’s solo drive could mean

The timing of Kelce’s solo outing has sparked online speculation about the couple’s relationship, especially as Taylor remains focused on her family. But those close to them insist the bond is stronger than ever.

As he prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp beginning July 22, Kelce is balancing NFL responsibilities with personal commitments. Fans also learned that he and his brother Jason are taking a break from their popular podcast New Heights. “We have come to the end of the road,” Jason said in their most recent episode, with no return date yet announced.

