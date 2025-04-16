Is Daredevil: Born Again Planning Season 2? All We Know About Charlie Cox Starrer Marvel Series’ Sequel

Daredevil: Born Again has left the fans stuck to their TV screens since it aired its first season. With Charlie Cox making a return as the man without fear, even Marvel Studios saw a jump in its fanbase. However, the latest entry of the action series has now come to an end, with the fans wondering if they will get to see another outing of Daredevil: Born Again.

Fortunately, the sequel has been greenlit. For those unversed, the first season itself was supposed to have 18 episodes instead of the 8 we got in the outing, as per Collider. Then came the words of executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane, who stated the original story has been split into two seasons.

Meanwhile, towards the end of season 1 in April 2025, Amanat stated that she was “very happy” with how the first outing had ended; however, she is excited to see what comes next.

Talking about the plot of the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, no official logline has been revealed yet. However, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who read the script, stated the best things about their next outing together.

“That's some of my favorite stuff I've read of Daredevil," the lead actor stated. To his words, D'Onofrio added, “By the end of season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen."

Talking about the cast of the next season, Charlie Cox and D'Onofrio will reprise their roles of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, respectively, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, even Deborah Ann Woll will join them as Karen Page and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. According to the outlet, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson will also be a part of the series.

Moreover, as per The Wrap, Genneya Walton was seen on the set, who might return as BB Urich, along with Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye.

New faces include Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor having an undisclosed role.

