The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley Proposes to GF Natalie Kuckenburg as Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon Moves on With Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley is hoping that the third time’s the charm as he’s getting ready to stand at the end of the aisle once again! According to an Instagram update from Natalie Kuckenburg, the American actor proposed on Saturday, July 19, and she immediately said yes.

Sharing a black and white photo of her hand in his, with the oval-cut bling on her ring finger, she confirmed it on her social media account, announcing it to the world and her 236K followers.

Paul Wesley further shared an update on his own Instagram stories, appearing all loved up with his girl in a selfie. Her sparkling finger lay in the middle as she showed it off in the photo. The two seem to have promised “Always and forever,” as she captioned it to her post with a Yes and a white heart.

After dating for about 2 years, the two have now decided to get engaged. It appears that the 42-year-old proposed during their vacation in Tuscany, Italy, photos of which the couple had shared on their profiles over the past week.

Paul Wesley’s Past Relationships

Previously, the The Vampire Diaries actor was married to Torrey DeVitto, with whom he got divorced in 2013 after two years of their relationship. Ines de Ramon and he got married in 2019; however, their relationship did not last long, and they separated sometime in 2022 when he began a relationship with his current partner, Natalie Kuckenburg.

However, the two are known to have officially gotten divorced in 2024. Since then, the jewellery designer is said to be dating Brad Pitt, who was amid his own legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Their separation was finalized earlier this year after a long and ugly fight.

November 2022 is when Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg were first spotted together on a dinner date. The two share a 17-year age gap and have continued to shower each other with love on social media, sharing romantic tributes on special occasions.

