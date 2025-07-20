The Fantastic Four First Steps First Reviews: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby’s ‘Best’ Marvel Attempt Earns Rave Reactions

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is dawning upon us, and it’s taking every ounce of our self-control not to read the spoilers. However, what we are reading are the first reviews from Western journalists and influencers who have been lucky enough to get an early look at the film ahead of its official release globally on July 25. Directed by Matt Shakman, with a run time of 1 hour and 55 minutes, the Marvel attempt has attracted some very interesting and positive reactions from the first reviewers.

What do people think of The Fantastic Four: First Steps so far?

George McKay, an X user, wrote, “Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic”. Others called it a film that Marvel ‘needed’ and praised the perfect casting of the movie.

Matt Shakman’s work from WandaVision has been brought up and earned him cheers once again. The critiquing has been on-point so far with Matt Neglia saying, “The story’s focus on the theme of family can feel a bit overdone at this point in the MCU, and the villains aren’t the most compelling, but the cast does a lot of the heavy-lifting to make you deeply care about these characters, their relationships & the end-of-the-world stakes they face.”

The story is already being touted to be a hit at the box office, with many pouring in praise for the main cast members, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Meanwhile, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson have also earned their flowers from the audience. We expect an increasingly positive and forthcoming response from the moviegoers in the coming weekend. Adding to the goof run for MCU, the studio seems to be setting up the game right well ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday release in the coming year as the familiar cast members continue filming in secret.

