EXCLUSIVE: LUN8 talks inspiration from BTS, EXO, K-drama Dream High; reveals ASTRO’s JinJin’s message on debut

LUN8 is a K-pop boy group that debuted on June 15, 2023, with their first mini album, ‘CONTINUE?‘ Comprising members Chael, JinSu, Takuma, JunWoo, Ian, DoHyun, JiEunHo, and EunSeop, the team presented the potential to bring in a unique mindset and their exponential talents to Korean music realm.

The fresh-blooded team channels the concept of moonlight illuminating darkness as their core, with the name being a nod to Lunar. Moreover, the oldest member Chael has come up with a hand gesture that the group reciprocates with every greeting. ‘CONTINUE?’, the EP made up of a total of 5 tracks, sees the eight boys dance along to the bouncy number, Wild Heart, and keep it laid back in Voyager. On the other hand, they turn to a refreshing, fruity concept in Live In The Moment, standing tall about their versatility right from the get-go.

During my chat with LUN8, a few days after their one-month of debut, the boys seemed reserved at first but slowly opened up on their nervousness with hilarious stories about living together, and by the time we were done there was boisterous laughter flying around the room, with their nicknames for each other slowly slipping through. With a game, picking some of the most opposite members living together in the team, their differences shone just as did their will to make member Takuma respond to their text messages. LUN8 seemed eager to display their skills, not shying away from throwing in a talent show or two, ensuring that the atmosphere stayed active at all times.

Releasing their debut track Wild Heart, and following it up with Voyager, the members also shared their own favorites from the mini-album. As the immediate juniors of ASTRO, a team that has made its mark in the music industry with the widespread talents of its members, the octet came through with a lot of expectations from the world and has been charging ahead. Here’s what the exclusive interview with LUN8 looked like.

Check out the full LUN8 interview below.

