Bollywood Newswrap, April 11: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others extend Eid wishes; Tiger 3 star announces next film Sikandar

On the auspicious day of Eid, social media is flooded with warm wishes from Bollywood celebrities. On the other hand, Salman Khan announced his next film Sikandar. Apart from these, several exciting news made headlines today, April 11.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 11, 2024

1. Shah Rukh Khan waves at sea of fans with son AbRam from Mannat

Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video from the rooftop of his Mannat. The video shows thousands of his fans gathered outside his house to wish the actor on Eid. SRK waved at them with his son AbRam and penned, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

2. Salman Khan wishes fans on Eid and announces next film Sikandar

Extending his Eid wishes to fans, Salman Khan announced his next film, Sikandar. He wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

3. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Eid celebration moments with family

Kiran Rao took to Instagram and shared a video that has several moments from her and Aamir Khan's Eid celebrations with family. Posing together with big smiles on their faces, Kiran, Aamir, and family added to the positivity of the auspicious occasion.

4. Khushi Kapoor gets clicked holding hands with Vedang Raina at the airport?

A picture of Khushi Kapoor is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral picture from Dubai airport, Khushi can be seen holding hands with a man, and fans think it is Vedang Raina. Khushi is wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, while her rumored boyfriend can be seen wearing a loose-fitting white t-shirt and track pants while carrying a backpack.

5. Saira Banu recalls celebrating Eid with Dilip Kumar along with Salman Khan and others

On April 11, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which is a collection of throwback pictures from her wedding with Dilip Kumar and celebrating Eid with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Yash Chopra, and others. She also penned a long note and extended her wish on Eid.

