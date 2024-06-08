Bollywood Newswrap, June 8: Farida Jalal recalls Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture, Ranbir Kapoor flaunts Raha tattoo on his shoulder

On June 8, B-town was buzzing with big news. Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star, Farida Jalal, recalled the sweet gesture he made for her during her surgery. Like a doting father, Ranbir Kapoor got inked with his daughter Raha’s name on his shoulder.

Well, if you didn’t get the time to catch up on the news of the day, here’s a round-up of all that happened in showbiz. Read on!

Here is a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of June 8:

1. Shah Rukh Khan called Farida Jalal after her shoulder surgery

Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actress Farida Jalal have worked in several movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In an interview with India Today, the Heeramandi actress recalled that SRK called her after she underwent shoulder surgery.

The Jawan actor told her, “Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na. Don’t get impatient. It’s going to take lots of time to get back that movement. Just don’t worry, this takes time. After a year, you’ll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don’t lose patience.”

2. Ranbir Kapoor gets Raha tattooed on his shoulder

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared multiple images of Animal star Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. In a couple of them, 'Raha' tattooed on his shoulder is clearly visible.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, the hairdresser penned, “R A N B I R K A P O O R. A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor. I always like to click pics after my haircuts. Maybe I have many other passions besides hairdressing, like photography, interior designing, and many more. Anything connected to art & glamour attracts me. All these pics are clicked by yours truly.”

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika

After making appearances at the IPL 2024, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli flew back. Now, a video of the celebrity couple enjoying family time with their daughter Vamika has surfaced online. They can be seen holding the little baby’s hand as they walk across the lobby of what seems like a luxury hotel.

4. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek join hands for new project

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a peek into his new project with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The Piku actor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the duo from a studio and penned, “पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे, एक जगह ही काम पर; जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी, इनके अद्भुत काम के" (Father and son both sit, working together in one place; Soon to come on stage, this amazing duo's work.)”

Advertisement

5. Ananya Panday gushes over bestie Suhana Khan

Several B-town youngsters gathered yesterday to celebrate the birthday of Tania Shroff. Today, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share unseen images from the bash. In one of the images, she called Suhana Khan ‘Sweet child of mine’ as they posed in cute dresses.

It was followed by multiple instant photos featuring birthday girl Tania Shroff. The Dream Girl 2 actress captioned, “Making some crazy faces, tryna copy Tania Shroff, best host plus OG cool girl.”

For more such trending and quick updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan recalls letting go off his remuneration for Shehzada; 'I did this when no one was talking about these things'