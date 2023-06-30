Ram Charan and Upasana name daughter Klin Kaara Konidela; Here's the beautiful meaning attached to it

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter on June 20. The couple embraced parenthood after 11 years of marriage and are super excited for their baby girl. Today, the naming and cradle ceremony of the baby girl took place at Upasana's house in Hyderabad. The couple named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The name is quite unique and stands out but what does it mean?

Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram handle and shared a few photos from the cradle ceremony as she revealed the name of the baby girl. The photos show Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Upasana, and her parents posing with Klin in happy smiles. The couple have not revealed the face of their daughter in the photos.

With the photos, the star wife also shared the meaning of her daughter's name Klin Kaara Konidela. She revealed that the name is taken from a sacred Hindu text, Lalita Sahasranama. The book lists a thousand names of the Hindu mother goddess Lalita Devi.

Upasana revealed 'Klin Kaara’ signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. Klin means idealistic nature with a desire to help others and being the first to act when seeing a need. And Kaara means beloved, loving, free-spirited, and pure.

The name also represents the qualities embed it in Ram Charan and Upasana. Klin is a name that implies a pioneering spirit, a born leader, highly focused, and achievement-oriented. The name resonates with a powerful ring and vibration that captures the essence of divine energy. According to reports, Chiranjeevi and the family believe these qualities will shape and inspire the little one as she grows up.

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela signifies divine, beloved and purity

Mega princess aka Klin Kaara's birth deatils

Meanwhile, grandfather Chiranjeevi, who has given his granddaughter the nickname of Mega Princess, has also shared a few moments from the naming ceremony. The megastar earlier shared details about Klin's birth and said, "The baby is very lucky and it is visible from the beginning. Be it Charan's growth or Varun Tej's engagement, good things are happening to us. I am happy she has such an aura. We believe in Lord Hanuman and he blessed us with a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20."

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana name their baby girl Klin Kara Konidela; First Photos from naming ceremony out