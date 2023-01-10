Varisu and Thunivu release LIVE UPDATES: Review, Box Office, Pre-Sales of Vijay and Ajith starrer

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a bilingual action drama, which will be released in Tamil as Varisu and in Telugu as Varasudu. While Varisu will release on January 11, the Telugu version Varasudu will hit the screens on January 14. This huge step by the makers will profit Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thegimpu as they have two days' margin to fill with good numbers at the box office.