Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Jan 10, 2023   |  05:58 PM IST  |  2.7K
Varisu and Thunivu release LIVE UPDATES: Review, Box Office, Pre-Sales of Vijay and Ajith starrer
Jan 10, 2023 IST
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu trailer

The most-awaited official trailer of Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, promises the perfect festival family entertainer. If the trailer is any hint, Varisu seems like a total masala entertainer. It includes all the necessary ingredients like action, drama, comedy, romance, and music, among other things.

Jan 10, 2023 IST
Thunivu Trailer

The most-awaited official trailer of Thunivu, the upcoming action-packed entertainer which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, was released on January 31. From the trailer, it is evident that director H Vinoth and his team are set to treat the Ajith Kumar fans and cine-goers with a unique cinematic experience, this Pongal season.

Jan 10, 2023 IST
Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu version Varasudu release date postponed

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a bilingual action drama, which will be released in Tamil as Varisu and in Telugu as Varasudu. While Varisu will release on January 11, the Telugu version Varasudu will hit the screens on January 14. This huge step by the makers will profit Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thegimpu as they have two days' margin to fill with good numbers at the box office.

