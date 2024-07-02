Alex Pereira Finally Confronts Jiri Prochazka About Witchcraft Allegations During Post UFC 303 Airport Meet Up

Alex Pereira’s coach has shed light on the conversation ‘Poatan’ had with Jiri Prochazka at the airport after their UFC 303 fight. The Brazilian dismissed Prochazka’s witchcraft claims, telling the Czech fighter that he was also a believer in god.

He also told Prochazka that he had never touched any dark arts in his entire life and urged ‘BJP’ (Bomby Jak Pa) not to get things twisted. The pair met at the airport after their UFC 303 fight, which Pereira won via second-round finish.

Alex Pereira confronts Jiri Prochazka’s claims

Jiri Prochazka hinted multiple times that Alex Pereira used magic ahead of their UFC 303 fight that went down this past weekend. Pereira earned a spectacular win in the main event at UFC 303.

The pair, who share tremendous mutual respect, met up at the airport after the fight. Pereira’s coach told Ariel Helwani that ‘Poatan’ said to Prochazka, "Just so you know, I never touched witchcraft in my life... I'm a man of god the same way as you are so do not get it twisted."

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka fought twice in recent times. Pereira defeated Prochazka at UFC 295 to become the light heavyweight champion. While the Czech fighter had moments in that fight, the second fight at UFC 303 was a complete shutout from Pereira.

Leading up to their rematch, Prochazka urged for a fair fight, claiming Pereira uses magic to gain an unfair advantage over his opponents. Alex Pereira has always been dismissive of those claims and has now made his stance clear to Prochazka personally.

Meanwhile, the UFC 303 win marked Pereira’s second successful title defense as he had already beaten Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira’s coach reveals ‘Poatan’ received USD 303K bonus for Jiri Prochazka win

Alex Pereira was rewarded for taking on Jiri Prochazka on two weeks’ notice and putting on a show. Pereira didn’t receive a USD 300K bonus for UFC 300 as Max Holloway was given two bonuses.

Dana White informed Pereira that he had won the Performance of the Night bonus for the UFC 303 win against Prochazka. ‘Poatan’ asked the UFC CEO whether he’d get USD 303K. Despite initially turning down, White granted the request.

Pereira’s coach told Ariel Helwani, “Dana looked at him and said, ‘You know what, man? I’m going to take care of you. You’ve got the $303,000.’ He even joked, he said buy a supercar with that money. [Pereira] goes, ‘I’ve got enough supercars.’ He wants a Cybertruck.”

During his short UFC stint, Alex Pereira has already put on some spectacular performances and is already one of the faces of the company.