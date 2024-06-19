Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Rescued Tiny Turtle ‘Charles’ to Their Family

Christian McCaffrey made his fans witness a heartwarming moment from his daily walking routine. On a Saturday morning walk with his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey rescued a turtle. The pair charmed their fans with their sweet deed. Well, not only did they save it but they also welcomed the tiny cooter home.

The 49ers star is already the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The footballer also became the MVP finalist for the 2023 NFL season. However, he is now making fans see the generous side of him.

Meet Charles the new rescued turtle of Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo

The couple showed another side of themselves with an adorable act of kindness. Culpo, with her 5.4 million Instagram followers , documented the rescue in an Instagram story. She recounted when Oliver, their dog, discovered something intriguing on their walk.

"I was taking Oliver for a walk, and he comes across this little stump and won’t stop sniffing,” Culpo explained. “What do you guys think it is? It’s…a turtle. Look at that turtle. What are we going to name him, Christian?”

Without missing a beat, McCaffrey decided on “Charles,” officially dubbing the reptile “Charles the Turtle.” The ninth-year NFL running back was already prepared for action, wearing his football gloves.

The gloves turned out to be quite useful. It protected him as McCaffrey picked up the turtle and discovered it was a snapping turtle, known for its strong bite. “Charles…Charles the Turtle,” Culpo repeated, warning her fiancé to be careful. “Be careful, be careful.” “Be careful of him or me?” McCaffrey asked, noting Charles’ snapping ability.

“He can snap my arm off… [Charles is] a snapping turtle. Look at that guy. Oh, man. What’s up, buddy? Let’s go find him a home.”

With contract talks stalling for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, some fans jokingly speculated about the potential of inviting the turtle to training camp. Building chemistry with star quarterback Brock Purdy might not be the worst option, after all. Everything humorously took place, although it was a different side of McCaffrey but it captured public attention.

Christian McCaffrey's on-field status and his adorable relationship with Olivia Culpo

The footballer’s journey on the field happens to be spectacular. He shattered several records during his time at Stanford. Not only that, but he has also collected many accolades while there.

He proved his capability while playing with the Carolina Panthers and now the San Francisco 49ers. The player's versatility in changing the game as a runner and receiver became challenging for the defense.

McCaffrey has demonstrated his commitment on the field. The star player had also been a part of charity. It was the 22 and You campaign where he showed his support to the healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He made a positive impact on the fans with his dedication.

The pair gained a lot of interest from the fans right after they started dating. Their relationship began in 2019 , and they made it public after posting pictures of each other on social media.

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, McCaffrey remains a crucial player for the 49ers. His ability to influence games and lead by example makes him invaluable to the team. The addition of a new coach and an upgraded roster has positioned the 49ers as strong contenders.

