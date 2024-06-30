Conor McGregor Calls Out Khabib Nurmagomedov After Reports Suggest ‘Eagle’ Is in Hot Water With Russian Government

Trigger warning: This copy has mentions of terrorism.

Conor McGregor went after Khabib Nurmagomedov after a report suggested that ‘The Eagle’ is facing issues with the Russian government. McGregor reignited his rivalry with Nurmagomedov by calling the Dagestani a rat.

Russian special forces recently conducted a raid at a martial arts school founded by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The raid was reportedly related to a terrorist attack in Makhachkala.

Conor McGregor goes off on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor, who recently suggested he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov with a broken foot , has reignited the heated rivalry. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Scurry, rat, scurry.” He has since deleted the tweet

For the unversed, a gunman named Gadzhimurad Kagirov was involved in a recent terrorist attack that killed at least 21 people, including 16 police officers. Kagirov, who was shot dead, was reportedly associated with Nurmagomedov’s martial arts school.

The former UFC lightweight champion has since come out and denied that Kagirov was a student of his school. He claimed the aforementioned man only conducted a camp in his school a couple of years ago.

Nurmagomedov’s school, however, was recently raided in link to the incident. A law enforcement told Interfax, “A check of the documentation is being conducted. It is connected with the terrorist attacks that took place in Makhachkala and Derbent. One of the liquidated fighters had previously trained in this club.”

A report from Sport Politika suggests that Nurmagomedov’s troubles with the Russian government are much more deep. He reportedly faces several legal issues, including a case of tax evasion. The report claimed that ‘The Eagle’ is unlikely to return to Russia anytime soon. Conor McGregor has taken the opportunity to lambast his former foe.

Conor McGregor questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ties with Ziyavudin Magomedov ahead of UFC 229

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a heated build-up ahead of UFC 229. The Irishman brought up family, friends, religion, and every other aspect in his trash talk.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, claimed that McGregor was fighting for money only. ‘The Notorious’ snapped and clapped back questioning Nurmagomedov’s ties with Russian oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov.

Magomedov is a powerful entity in Russia. However, he was arrested in 2018 and was handed a 19-year prison term in 2022. Magomedov was handed that punishment on embezzlement charges, as per RFE/RL.

