Dana White Shares His Thoughts on Ian Garry’s Win Over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303

Was UFC 303's decision as clear-cut as it appeared? Dana White doesn't think so. Following the intense battle between Ian Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page, the UFC President stirred the pot by suggesting the fight could have been a draw.

While Garry was declared the winner by unanimous decision, White dissected the fight, round by round, highlighting moments that could sway one's judgment. Did MVP actually win the second round as clearly as White suggests?

And what about that pivotal third-round decision? White's critique, especially about MVP's tactical error in giving up a dominant position, adds a layer of drama to the already fiery debate.

Dana White says Page gave up a winning position

Dana White shared his candid thoughts on Ian Garry's victory over Michael 'Venom' Page at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference. The UFC President didn't mince words, stating his belief that the fight was incredibly close.

"Yeah, you know, Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] felt that that fight would play out exactly the way it did," White said. "We talked about it leading up to this fight. I had that fight a draw. Yeah. I mean, if they came out and said that fight was a draw, that's exactly what I thought that fight was, too."

White broke down the fight round by round. "Obviously, Ian won the first round, MVP won the second round. It was 50-50 in the third round," he elaborated. One of the most surprising moments for White came in the final round.

"What was crazy was MVP had that top position, and he gave it up. He could have just rode that thing out and won the round. He stood up and gave up that top position."

Did Ian Garry come up with a better game plan?

As for the fight itself, Ian Garry executed a grappling-heavy game plan to counter Michael 'Venom' Page's dynamic striking. Garry, despite his pre-fight talk of being better on the feet, quickly took the fight to the ground. In the first round, he managed to secure a rear-naked choke, but Page fought his way out.

The second round saw Page showcasing his striking skills, landing several clean shots that got Garry's attention. However, Garry continued to push for takedowns, knowing his best chance to win was on the ground.

In the final round, Page's decision to stand up from a dominant position proved costly. Garry seized the opportunity, maintaining control and securing the win. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Garry, keeping his undefeated record intact.

Garry’s post-fight comments reflected his strategic approach. "Nothing surprised me," Garry said. "I knew how good and talented he was. The key to victory was about patience."

He continued, "You've got to come in here and plan for every single scenario. MVP had a great gameplan and I did want to prove that I was the better striker. I just want to let everyone know, I am coming for that world title. I'm 15-0 and I will get that belt."

It was a hard-fought battle that showcased the skills and determination of both fighters. Fans now eagerly anticipate what’s next for Garry and Page in the UFC. Will Garry continue his ascent toward a title shot? Can Page bounce back and prove he belongs among the UFC’s elite?

Only time will tell, but for now, the 'BBL' version of Conor McGregor goes home undefeated .