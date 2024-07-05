How to Watch Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal; Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

Ready for round two in the ring? Five years after their electrifying encounter at UFC 244, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are gearing up for a stunning rematch. But this time, they're swapping the Octagon for the squared circle. Can Diaz avenge his previous defeat? Or will Masvidal reaffirm his dominance, but in a different combat sport?

As both fighters lace up for this unexpected sequel, fans worldwide are marking their calendars. Set for July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this fight isn’t just about settling old scores—it's about making history in a new arena. Are you prepared to watch?

When and where is Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz?

The highly anticipated rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is almost here. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 6.

Start Time:

USA (ET): Prelims start at 9:00 PM, Main Card begins around 12:00 AM (Sunday)

UK (BST): Prelims start at 2:00 AM (Sunday), Main Card begins around 5:00 AM (Sunday)

UK (BST): Prelims start at 2:00 AM (Sunday), Main Card begins around 5:00 AM (Sunday)

This thrilling bout will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’s the perfect venue for such a monumental clash. Whether you're tuning in from the US, Canada, or the UK, make sure you don't miss a second of the action!

How to watch the event

Ready to watch Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal? Here’s how you can catch all the action live.

Streaming Details: The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN. This platform is available in over 200 countries, so no matter where you are, you can tune in.

Price: To watch the fight, you’ll need an active DAZN subscription. The pay-per-view price is an additional $49.99. UK fans will need a Fanmio subscription and pay an extra £63.99 ($79.99) to watch the event live.

Supported Devices: You can stream DAZN on a variety of devices, including:

Mobile Devices: iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and tablets.

iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and tablets. TV & Streaming Devices: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Philips, Roku, Vestel, Vizio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Philips, Roku, Vestel, Vizio. Game Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Web Browsers: DAZN.com (For Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store).

Make sure your subscription is active and get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing!

The match card

The 'Last Man Standing' event is packed with exciting fights. Here’s the full lineup:

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal; Light heavyweight

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.; Super middleweight

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis; Light heavyweight

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa; Lightweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lioez; Welterweight

Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez; Super middleweight

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin; Lightweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan; Welterweight

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa; Heavyweight

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez; Super lightweight

From start to finish, this card promises non-stop action. Each fight is set to bring its own excitement. Make sure you’re ready for a night full of thrilling matchups! The buildup has been great and Jorge Masvidal is onto a great start with getting advice from Canelo Alvarez .

Who do you think will come out on top this time? Let the countdown begin!