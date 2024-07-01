‘I Will Knock You Out’: Light Heavyweight UFC Fighter Calls Out Alex Pereira After His Win Over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Alex Pereira’s victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 has sparked a new challenge. Magomed Ankalaev took to Twitter, boldly calling out Pereira. What did he say? Ankalaev confidently stated he would knock out Pereira, emphasizing he doesn’t need to rely on wrestling.

He believes Pereira’s chin is vulnerable and that he’s the best light heavyweight. Could this be the fight fans have been waiting for? Ankalaev’s tweets have created a buzz. He congratulated Pereira but made it clear he wants the title. Will Pereira accept the challenge?

Can Ankalaev exploit Pereira's chin?

Magomed Ankalaev's confidence is soaring, and he's making it known to the world and, most importantly, to Alex Pereira. Just after Pereira’s headline-grabbing victory at UFC 303, where he solidified his dominance with a spectacular knockout of Jiri Prochazka, Ankalaev took to Twitter to launch his challenge.

“Guys believe me everyone, I will knock out @AlexPereiraUFC. I do not need to take him down, this guy his chin is gone but I know he is very dangerous,” he tweeted, pointing out his belief in his knockout capabilities. Ankalaev's barrage of tweets didn't end with a bold claim. He continued to elevate his stance within the light heavyweight ranks.

“All these guys in the Top 5 have been knocked out, I’m the best Light Heavyweight on the planet none of these guys are on my level and now I get to fight the Champion and I believe he is not that scared of me like other ones,” he asserted, dismissing the competition and spotlighting his readiness to face the champion.

Moreover, his final tweet combined respect with ambition, acknowledging Pereira's recent victory while underscoring his eagerness for a title shot.

“@AlexPereiraUFC congratulations champ, I’m very impressed but the Boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out. @Mickmaynard2,” he wrote, making it clear that he sees an opening to prove his worth against Pereira.

As Pereira continues to revel in his victory, with a record that now boasts an 11-2 MMA standing and an 8-1 in the UFC, Ankalaev is positioning himself not just as another contender, but as a formidable threat whose striking prowess might just be the ultimate test for the champion.

Prochazka reflects on loss

Jiri Prochazka took to Instagram after his bruising defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 303, reflecting candidly on his performance and future. Despite pocketing a hefty $1 million, Prochazka’s spirits were mixed as he acknowledged Pereira's superiority.

"Thanks to you, Alex, for the fight. You were better," he admitted. The defeat seems to have sparked a crucial moment of introspection for Prochazka, as he considers his path forward in the sport.

"And only one thing goes on my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. So simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym," he shared. Clearly, for Prochazka, it's either about reaching new heights or hanging up his gloves—a fighter at a crossroads.

Will Pereira accept Ankalaev’s challenge and face him in the Octagon? Can Prochazka come back stronger and reclaim his position?

