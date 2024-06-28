Ian Machado Garry Claims Michael ‘Venom’ Page Tried to Infiltrate His Training Camp Before UFC 303

The tension between Ian Machado Garry and Michael "Venom" Page has hit a new high. What did Garry just reveal? During the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, Garry accused Page of something shocking. He claimed Page and his team tried to spy on his training camp.

Did you catch that? Garry said they offered thousands of dollars for insider information. Imagine the drama! "Your self-confidence is f**ked," Garry told Page.

How will this impact their fight? Fans are buzzing with questions. What’s Page’s next move? Saturday night’s fight just got a lot more interesting. Stay tuned to see the truth unfold.

Did Michael Page attempt to bribe Garry’s team?

During the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry didn't hold back. He openly accused Michael 'Venom' Page of spying on his training camp. Garry stated, "I’ve already broken down this man’s confidence so much. He knows, I don’t need to say what I am talking about. Your self-confidence is f**ked. Do you wanna say or will I? Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Boxe from my boys?”

According to Garry, Page’s team made a desperate attempt to gather insider information. "Did you send someone a message and offer thousands of information, and yet couldn’t infiltrate the camp? You couldn’t! The Chute Boxe camp is too tight," he continued.

Garry further revealed, "Your Jiu-Jitsu coach offered money to one of my Brazilian friends, and you got nothing. Saturday night, you’re f***ed! All I know is you and your Jiu-Jitsu coach are getting suspended for life."

These allegations have added another layer of intensity to the already anticipated fight. UFC 303, set for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, promises fireworks. Initially, Conor McGregor was to headline against Michael Chandler. However, McGregor’s injury reshuffled the card, putting Garry and Page in the spotlight.

Garry, undefeated in his professional career, is a rising star in the UFC. On the other hand, Page, known for his flashy and unconventional style, made a strong debut by defeating Kevin Holland. With these new accusations, the bout between Garry and Page is now more intriguing than ever.

Page shares advice for Garry

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Michael 'Venom' Page didn’t hold back. He had some strong words for Ian Machado Garry, whom he previously labeled the 'BBL version' of Conor McGregor . When asked about this controversial nickname, Page eagerly elaborated.

"My thing is, he is a fake version of Conor McGregor," Page stated. "I understand he is inspired by him, but I think he is trying a bit too hard to walk the same path instead of walking his own path."

Reflecting on his own career, Page added, "I remember when I first got to MMA, everyone was like you’re the UK Anderson Silva. It is a compliment, and I appreciate it. But I did not try to follow his path."

Page believes Garry’s attempts to emulate McGregor could lead to his downfall . "I think when you try too hard to fill someone else’s boots, you trip up," he said.

Who do you think will come out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments!