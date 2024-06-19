Is Tom Brady Back With Gisele Bundchen? Exploring Viral Rumor

Tom Brady's children celebrated Father's Day and the fun and frolic also included their mother, Gisele Bündchen. TMZ reported that the supermodel took her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian for a paddleboarding outing in Miami.

Benjamin, 14, was seen paddling and having a good time. Vivian, 11, shared a board with her mom, taking turns paddling while the other rested. This outing, along with rumors of Gisele's breakup with her current boyfriend , sparked speculation about whether Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were rekindling their romance. So, let’s see if there’s any truth to these rumors!

Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get back together?

The answer is NO. Although Brady's kids were seen with their mother, they weren't alone. Vivian and Benjamin were with Gisele and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. While Tom Brady was making his broadcasting debut with Fox, his kids spent Father’s Day without him.

It is interesting how the rumors of Gisele-Brady getting back together and her breaking up with Joaquim Valente coincided. But the fun trip with the kids clearly suggested otherwise. Meanwhile, Tom Brady was in France, visiting PSG’s (Paris Saint-Germain) facility.

PSG proudly posted exclusive photos of Tom Brady's visit on their Instagram, showcasing him holding a PSG jersey bearing the number 12 and his last name. During his visit, Brady toured PSG's training facilities and even tried out the team's main training pitch.

Rumors of Gisele Bundchen’s breakup with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

In 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in a high-profile divorce, which distracted Brady in his final NFL season. Now, it seems Brady might be causing issues for Gisele in her new relationship.

After the divorce, Gisele started dating her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. But according to Radar Online, their relationship is now struggling, partly because of Brady.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” a source told Radar Online. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.”

According to the report, Gisele attributes the downturn in her relationship with Valente to the jokes made at Tom Brady’s expense during his recent Netflix roast.

“Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that,” the source said. “She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back."

However, all the speculations were proven wrong on Saturday, when Bündchen, who's 43 now, and Valente were seen putting on cozy PDA moments as they walked her pet in Surfside, Florida.

Tom Brady's roast made ex-wife Gisele uncomfortable

The jokes during the Roast of Tom Brady, although entertaining for the audience and viewers, left the model and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen deeply unsettled. A source disclosed to People that she was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

After the roast, Us Weekly reported that Brady reached out to his ex-wife to make amends following the broadcast.

The source explained that Gisele was taken aback by some of the jokes at the event, particularly those concerning her relationship with Joaquim Valente, given her and Brady's agreement to a "no disparaging remarks" rule for the roast.

"She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her," the source noted. "They are cordial and only communicate about the kids."