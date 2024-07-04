Jiri Prochazka Religion: All You Need to Know about Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion’s Beliefs

Jiri Prochazka doesn’t follow any particular religion, rather, he goes by the beliefs of The Book of the Five Rings. It is a book written by a Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi and Prochazka ardently follows the codes of the book.

Prochazka, a unique personality in the UFC, shows that everyone is different and is driven by their own beliefs. He has previously explained about not following any particular religion.

Jiri Prochazka religion: Here’s why he doesn’t follow any

Jiri Prochazka, who recently vowed to get better as a fighter or retire , has previously claimed that modern humans should know that there’s no religion. Rather, Prochazka has claimed that there’s only energy, which is channeled through one’s beliefs.

In an interview with ESPN, the Czech fighter said, “I don’t believe in religion, because the modern human has to know there is no religion. There is just energy – [the] energy of belief.”

Prochazka, born to Czech parents, lost his father at the tender age of six. Hence, he had to go through the hardships of life from an early age, resulting in him having a toughened persona.

His mother actually has Vietnamese roots and is living healthily. Prochazka’s approach to fighting reckless abandon and he lived life in that moto during the early days of his career.

He used to get into street fights almost regularly and even joined the hooligan cult of his local Soccer team, FC Zbrojovak Brno. Prochazka also used to party wildly during the earlier days of his MMA career.

While he was a nightmare to deal with at one point, Jiri Prochazka’s goal in life changed with time. He went on to become more focused on achieving mastery in every aspect of life.

He has already won the UFC light heavyweight title in his career by following that philosophy. Given how serious Prochazka is about achieving perfection, the loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303 must have been a tough pill to swallow for the Czech fighter.

However, he has promised to step up a level before returning to the octagon. A further improved Prochazka could be a nightmarish prospect to deal with for other light heavyweight fighters.

Jiri Prochazka nickname: What is the meaning of ‘BJP’?

Jiri Prochazka is often called ‘The Czech Samurai’. However, his more famous nickname is ‘BJP’, which stands for Bomby Jak Pa. It means ‘Bomb the sh*t out of him’ in English.

Prochazka has an uncanny ability to knock his opponents out, and that is signified through the nickname. The former UFC light heavyweight champion currently possesses an MMA record of 30-5.

26 of Prochazka’s 30 wins have come via KO/TKO, meaning he has a finish ratio of close to 87 percent. Despite his recent defeat against Alex Pereira at UFC 303, Prochazka remains one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster.